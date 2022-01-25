Burkina Faso army ousts president in West Africa's latest coup

According to Monday’s televised military announcement, the coup was staged without violence and government officials were being detained.

The statement was made by the new junta, which calls itself the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration, or MPSR, its French-language acronym.

"MPSR, which includes all sections of the army, has decided to end President Kabore's post today," it said.

Kabore's whereabouts were unknown on Monday, with conflicting accounts of his situation.

Putsches have toppled governments over the past 18 months in neighbouring West African states of Mali and Guinea. The military also took over in Chad last year after President Idriss Deby died fighting rebels in the country's north.

Landlocked Burkina Faso, one of West Africa's poorest countries despite being a gold producer, has experienced numerous coups since gaining independence from France in 1960.

The MPSR said it would propose a calendar for a return to constitutional order "within a reasonable time frame, after consultations with various sections of the nation”.