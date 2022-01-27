Japanese aid to Tonga aimed at countering China’s influence

China is increasing its influence by providing infrastructure assistance to nations in the South Pacific region. Japan intends to counter Beijing’s efforts with the aim of realizing a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

“Tonga is a traditionally pro-Japan country. Japan and Tonga are irreplaceable partners,” Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference Tuesday.

The government moved quickly to provide assistance to the disaster-hit nation.

Japan announced an emergency aid package of more than $1 million (about ¥114 million) on Jan. 19, the day after receiving a request from Tonga. A decision was made to dispatch a Self-Defense Forces plane on the morning of Jan. 20, and it left Japan that evening.

On Saturday, the SDF aircraft delivered its first batch of relief supplies, about 3 tons of drinking water — the third fastest delivery after Australia and New Zealand.

The Tongan prime minister, foreign minister and other government officials were at the airport to welcome the arrival of the plane, with a banner expressing their gratitude to Japan.

On Monday, a transport ship carrying more relief supplies left the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s base in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture.