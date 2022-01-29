East Timor seeks Cambodia's help over ASEAN, WTO membership

Magno made the call during a meeting with Hun Sen on January 28 as part of her official four-day visit to the Kingdom, according to Hun Sen’s assistant Eang Sophalleth.

“[Magno] also asked for recommendations from Prime Minister Hun Sen on how to promote trade cooperation between the two countries further,” Sophalleth told reporters after the meeting.

Magno also thanked the Cambodian government for providing Covid-19 vaccines to her country.

Sophalleth said Cambodia has always supported East Timor's accession process to the regional bloc.

“Samdech [Hun Sen] will continue to promote the economic and socio-cultural pillars of ASEAN and will prepare a fact-finding mission to East Timor to make the base for a roadmap and timeline for East Timor to become an ASEAN member,” he said, adding that Hun Sen welcomed a technical team from East Timor to study on how to become a member of the WTO and ASEAN.