Xi-Putin get-together to open new chapter in China-Russia ties

Nearly three years after Putin's last visit to China, the trip will witness the 38th meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Russian president since 2013.

Xi has said he very much looks forward to this "get-together for the Winter Olympics" and stands ready to work with Putin "for a shared future" to jointly open a new chapter in post-COVID China-Russia relations.

From Sochi To Beijing

Back in 2014, Xi attended the opening ceremony of the 22nd Winter Olympic Games held in Russian resort city Sochi, which marked the first attendance by a Chinese head of state at the opening ceremony of a major sports event held overseas.

During his talks with Putin, the Chinese president said he went to Russia to offer his congratulations in person as is customary for the Chinese people to do so on their neighbors' joyous occasions.

Eight years later, although the pandemic has disrupted exchanges among countries, the "get-together for the Winter Olympics" between the two leaders is going to take place in Beijing. It will not only be the first in-person meeting between the two countries' heads of state in about two years, but also a major event in international relations at the start of this year.

Before the visit, Putin has on multiple occasions voiced his confidence in China's successful hosting of the sports gala.