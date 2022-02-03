Japan's lower house passes resolution on human rights concerns, with China in mind

The resolution was passed Tuesday at a lower house plenary session with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito, as well as opposition parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai, the Democratic Party for the People and the Japanese Communist Party.

The Diet wants to show that it places importance on human rights, eyeing the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday.

The resolution also referred to Tibet, Hong Kong and “southern Mongolia” (Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region), saying that “concerns have been expressed over serious human rights situations, such as violations of religious freedom and forcible imprisonment.”

The resolution stated that “ensuring accountability in a way that is acceptable for the international community was strongly urged.”