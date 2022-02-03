Sat, February 19, 2022

Samsung’s metaverse service My House sees early success

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday its My House world map service, launched in collaboration with Naver‘s 3D avatar platform Zepeto, saw cumulative visits quickly surging to over 4 million in less than a month.

My House invites users to experience Samsung home appliances and furniture in a personalized virtual “home“ that users can decorate to their individual taste. The metaverse platform was unveiled on Jan. 5 at the annual tech show CES 2022.

Since then, the cumulative number of visitors reached 4 million in three weeks, the highest amongst Zepeto’s partnered services, according to Samsung Electronics. 

The consumer electronics giant plans to capitalize on the immersive digital world to not only introduce new products, but also to provide a taste of interdevice connection between different Samsung appliances. The company also aims to scale up its rapport with other industries like fashion to target younger consumers.

“With the success of My House as our foothold, we are looking to engage more aggressively with millennials and Generation Z by optimizing customers’ Metaverse experience,” said Young-hee Lee, head of Samsung’s Global Marketing Center.

By Ahn Ju-hee

Published : February 03, 2022

By : The Korea Herald

