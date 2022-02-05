‘Non-political Myanmar rep only’ for ASEAN meet

“Since there has been little progress in carrying out the 5PC, the ASEAN member states could not reach a consensus to invite Myanmar’s foreign minister to participate in the upcoming FM Retreat to be hosted by Cambodia. Therefore, we have asked Myanmar to send a non-political representative instead.

“Meanwhile, we encourage Myanmar to be represented at the Retreat by a non-political entity rather than leaving the seat empty. It is up to Myanmar to decide who that ‘non-political entity’ would be,” spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Chum Sounry told The Post on February 3.

Foreign minister Prak Sokhonn said last week that the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat will resume on February 16-17 following a delay in January due to the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Cambodia, as the ASEAN chair, issued a statement on February 2, saying that one year on, ASEAN member states remained deeply concerned with developments in Myanmar, including reports of continued violence and deterioration of humanitarian situation.

The member countries have called on all parties in Myanmar to exercise the utmost restraint.

The statement added that the member states urged the Myanmar authorities to take specific action to effectively implement the 5PC reached at the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting in April last year.