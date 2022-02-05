Nintendo Switch sales top 100 million units

In addition to the continued robust sales since the console was released in March 2017, the company managed to capture demand among people staying at home amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Nintendo, however, revised down its Switch sales estimate to 23 million units for the current fiscal year to March, down by one million units from its initial plan, with the company forced to cut production due to a worldwide semiconductor shortage.

The downward revision came after Nintendo lowered the annual sales projection by 1.5 million units from 25.5 million units in November last year, reflecting difficulties in procuring parts due to the semiconductor shortage.

“Switch sales remained strong during the (Christmas) holiday season last year,” Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa told an online press conference.