Sat, February 19, 2022

international

Nintendo Switch sales top 100 million units

KYOTO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s Nintendo Co. said Thursday that cumulative sales of its Nintendo Switch video game console have surpassed the 100-million-unit milestone, reaching 103.54 million units.

In addition to the continued robust sales since the console was released in March 2017, the company managed to capture demand among people staying at home amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Nintendo, however, revised down its Switch sales estimate to 23 million units for the current fiscal year to March, down by one million units from its initial plan, with the company forced to cut production due to a worldwide semiconductor shortage.

The downward revision came after Nintendo lowered the annual sales projection by 1.5 million units from 25.5 million units in November last year, reflecting difficulties in procuring parts due to the semiconductor shortage.

“Switch sales remained strong during the (Christmas) holiday season last year,” Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa told an online press conference.

With the Switch entering the sixth year since its release, Furukawa said, “While (sales) would normally lose momentum little by little, we hope to break out of such a pattern.”

Cumulative sales of the Switch have surpassed those of Nintendo’s Wii console, which totaled 101.63 million units.

Also on Thursday, Nintendo revised up its consolidated net profit forecast for the current fiscal year from ¥350 billion to ¥400 billion, thanks to its efforts to beef up game software sales and the depreciation of the yen.

For April-December 2021, Nintendo suffered decreases in sales and net profit, following strong results the year before attributed to brisk sales of the “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” game title. In the first nine months of fiscal 2021, Nintendo’s sales fell 6.0% from a year earlier to ¥1,320,219 million, while net profit dropped 2.5% to ¥367,387 million.

Related News

Published : February 05, 2022

By : The Japan News

Related News

Hà Nội to focus on high risk groups in COVID battle, less on case numbers

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Only two in world: Shinsegae to sell e-motorbikes inspired by its heir’s image

Published : Feb 19, 2022

New, higher taxes eyed to service PH debts

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Over 800,000 people have been displaced in Myanmar since last year, and the conflict is unlikely to decrease: UNHCR

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Latest News

Users of M-Flow toll system on the rise despite early hiccup

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Gulf Energy diversifying into digital sector as revenue and profits soar

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Thai health system nears capacity as Covid-19 infection surge rises

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Lumpini Park showcasing Thailand’s top destinations at tourism festival

Published : Feb 19, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.