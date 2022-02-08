Over 100,000 IDPs from Kayah State and Pekhon taking refuge in southern Shan State in desperate need of aid

Till January 16, there had been around 117,000 people displaced by fighting between the military and local resistance fighters, and they are now in urgent need of aid, Data For Myanmar quoted the report of Karenni Civil Society Network.

There are over 41,000 IDPs from Pekhon Township in southern Shan State and 68,265 from Demoso Township, 52,311 from Loikaw Township, 2,395 from Shadaw Township, 4,403 from Hpruso, 3,741 from Bawlakhe Township, 3,741 from Hpasawng Township and over 1,000 from Mese Township in Kayah State.

Those IDPs fleeing from Kayah State and Shan State’s township of Pekhon are taking refuge in some other townships of southern Shan State such as Taunggyi, Hsihseng, Pinlaung, Nyaungshwe, Kalaw, Yetsauk and Hopon, and they are in need of supplies, according to local charity organizations.