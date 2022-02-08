Goodbye Asimo: Honda to retire popular robot in March

Asimo, which debuted in 2000, is able to perform sophisticated movements, such as dancing and jumping, and showcased Japan’s technological capabilities to the world.

Honda has decided to retire Asimo but plans to continue its robotics research.

The robot can currently be seen displaying its abilities every day at Honda’s head office in Minato Ward, Tokyo, and at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, also known as Miraikan, in Koto Ward, Tokyo. However, it was decided that Asimo would stop performing at Miraikan at the end of March, and Honda is considering ending Asimo’s appearances at the head office at around the same time. As a result, Asimo will no longer perform on a regular basis.

The robot has garnered quite a bit of attention because of its human-like movements and its cute appearance. The present model, which debuted in 2011, is able to make its own decisions, such as choosing which direction to walk to avoid bumping into people by anticipating the direction they are heading. Now, it can also jump on one foot and run at 9 kph.