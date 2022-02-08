Sat, February 19, 2022

Goodbye Asimo: Honda to retire popular robot in March

Asimo, the humanoid robot developed by Honda Motor Co., will likely step back from the limelight around the end of March.

Asimo, which debuted in 2000, is able to perform sophisticated movements, such as dancing and jumping, and showcased Japan’s technological capabilities to the world.

Honda has decided to retire Asimo but plans to continue its robotics research.

The robot can currently be seen displaying its abilities every day at Honda’s head office in Minato Ward, Tokyo, and at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, also known as Miraikan, in Koto Ward, Tokyo. However, it was decided that Asimo would stop performing at Miraikan at the end of March, and Honda is considering ending Asimo’s appearances at the head office at around the same time. As a result, Asimo will no longer perform on a regular basis.

The robot has garnered quite a bit of attention because of its human-like movements and its cute appearance. The present model, which debuted in 2011, is able to make its own decisions, such as choosing which direction to walk to avoid bumping into people by anticipating the direction they are heading. Now, it can also jump on one foot and run at 9 kph.

Asimo has made appearances overseas as well, including ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in 2002 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Honda’s listing on the NYSE and conducting an orchestra in the United States in 2008.

Honda has already halted the development of Asimo several years ago but is considering keeping the robot to use in an exhibit, as a mascot or for other such purposes. The company also intends to continue using Asimo to further research, such as developing more advanced robots.

Published : February 08, 2022

By : The Japan News

