Việt Nam named among top destinations for digital nomads

Việt Nam is numbered eighth in the list and is one of three countries in Southeast Asia along with Indonesia No 9 and Thailand No 10.
There are four Asian countries in total, with Sri Lanka No 5.
"Although Việt Nam is not a developed country, it still provides an excellent environment for digital nomads. The country is peaceful and very welcoming for foreigners, it has a low crime rate, good weather, and easy to balance work life and fun," the magazine said.
"Việt Nam is also a country that has so many untouched natural features making it very attractive and calm. The country is fast-growing, with good infrastructure coming up. It also has a very affordable lifestyle, making it ideal for a digital nomad.
"Food and adventure are some things a digital nomad will enjoy in this country. It is estimated that one can live in a one-bedroom apartment in the city and take care of food for just US$420 monthly."
Digital nomads are people who travel to different locations and use technology to perform their job. A lot of people who love travel become digital nomads, as they can make money online to fund their lifestyle.
They work online so they can live in different countries as long as they have access to electricity, the internet, and other amenities. Currently, with COVID-19, the world has become a much more connected place and working and making a living while travelling the world has become a very realistic proposition for many.
"The advantage of being a digital nomad is the discovery of new places all the time. However, some things affect the life of a digital nomad. One of them, and a challenge to many, is choosing a country to go to. When one chooses a good country, it affects things such as peace, cost of living, people, technology, living conditions, entertainment, and other crucial things for the life of a digital nomad," reported The Travel.
Standing on top of the list is Serbia, followed by Colombia and Germany. The others are Estonia, Iceland and Mexico.
In recent years, the Government has begun to promote digital transformation in the tourism industry, to create more favourable conditions for international tourists to visit Việt Nam.
A reasonable cost of living is also one of the factors that makes the country an ideal destination for digital nomads. — VNS
Published : February 17, 2022
By : Vietnam News
