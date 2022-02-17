Việt Nam named among top destinations for digital nomads

Việt Nam is numbered eighth in the list and is one of three countries in Southeast Asia along with Indonesia No 9 and Thailand No 10.

There are four Asian countries in total, with Sri Lanka No 5.

"Although Việt Nam is not a developed country, it still provides an excellent environment for digital nomads. The country is peaceful and very welcoming for foreigners, it has a low crime rate, good weather, and easy to balance work life and fun," the magazine said.

"Việt Nam is also a country that has so many untouched natural features making it very attractive and calm. The country is fast-growing, with good infrastructure coming up. It also has a very affordable lifestyle, making it ideal for a digital nomad.

"Food and adventure are some things a digital nomad will enjoy in this country. It is estimated that one can live in a one-bedroom apartment in the city and take care of food for just US$420 monthly."