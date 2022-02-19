Japanese PM Kishida announces decision to ease border control measures in March

“The spread of omicron variant infections is slowing down. I believe we are taking steps toward the way out of the sixth wave,” he said during a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The decision was made after the number of new infections, which had surged since January, has started to show a downward trend. There were also calls from the business community and other parties for relaxing the restrictions.

The current measures ban entries of nonresident foreigners in principle, and the total number of people entering or returning to Japan is limited to about 3,500 per day. Starting in March, nonresident foreigners will be allowed to come to Japan, except for those on sightseeing trips, and the upper limit will be raised to about 5,000 per day.

The current border control measures were announced on Nov. 29, just before the first infection case of the omicron variant was confirmed in Japan.

Starting on March 1, foreigners on short-term business stays, foreign students and technical interns, among others, will be allowed to come to Japan.

Regulations involving self-isolation upon entry will also be eased. Currently, people are required to stay at home or at government-designated facilities and other locations for seven days in principle, but the period will be shortened to three days if they meet certain conditions such as providing negative test results.