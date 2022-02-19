New, higher taxes eyed to service PH debts

“We are very confident that 2022 will be the year that we will return to normalcy,” he said in an interview with CNBC.

Dominguez said the government’s mass vaccination would pave the way for the reopening of more productive economic sectors to achieve 7 percent to 9 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth this year.

But the Duterte administration only has 132 days left in office and the next administration would have to deal with the debts the government incurred for the vaccines and other needs during the pandemic.

In all, the Philippines borrowed $2 billion (over P102 billion)—$1.2 billion for vaccines and $800 million for booster and pediatric shots—from three multilateral banks last year.