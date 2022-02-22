Tue, March 08, 2022

international

New US 'Indo-Pacific strategy' poses a threat to Asia, Chinese embassy says

The new US “Indo-Pacific strategy”, aimed at containing China, undermines the stability, development and cooperation of the region, and features obviously malicious motives and ill intentions, a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson’s written statement came in response to a Thai NGO’s question regarding China’s stance on the new version of the US’ "Indo-Pacific Strategy".

“A Thai NGO sent a letter to the Chinese Embassy in Thailand on February 21, criticising the United States for desperately stirring up troubles in the region, using various means to hype up the complexity of the situation, fabricating disinformation, and inciting divisions and confrontations among countries,” the spokesperson said in a press release.

“The letter also pointed out that the new version of the ‘Indo-Pacific Strategy’ that the United States has just released claimed that stability in Asia means that the United States must be the leader and China cannot play a role.

“The United States claims to advance “freedom and openness” in the region, but is in fact forming an exclusive clique through Aukus and Quad. It asserts to strengthen regional security, but is generating grave nuclear proliferation risks that would undermine regional peace and stability. It professes to promote regional prosperity, but is stoking opposition and confrontation between regional countries, which undercut the Asean-centred regional cooperation architecture that has formed over the years, and poses a serious threat to regional cooperation outcomes and development prospects.

"If the US ‘Indo-Pacific strategy’ evolves without being reined in, this region would no longer be the centre of the world economy growth, but probably be reduced to another new source of turbulence,” the statement said.

“Maintaining regional peace and promoting common development is the common call of countries in the region. Any ‘strategy’ that resurrects the Cold War mentality and bloc politics will inevitably be greeted with nothing but vigilance and rejection from the people of all countries,” said the spokesperson.

“China adheres to the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind and is committed to the neighbourhood diplomacy of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness. China always supports the centrality of Asean. China is willing to continue to work with countries in the region, including Thailand, to further enhance mutual trust, deepen cooperation, boost coordination, and eliminate interference, so as to give lasting and durable impetus to Asia’s peace, development and cooperation,” added the spokesperson.

Related News

Published : February 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Wang says China-Russia ties 'one of the most crucial for global stability'

Published : Mar 08, 2022

U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Thailand , Hong Kong and New Zealand

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Mystery of Malaysia Airlines’ missing MH370 flight remains unsolved 8 years on

Published : Mar 08, 2022

President Zelenskiy says President Biden "can do more"

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Latest News

Police chief to get report today on probe into actress Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Demand for EVs in Thailand to surge in 2024, according to survey of motorists

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Negative news reports can hurt us mentally, physically, warns psychologist

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Official probe launched into fire at ‘millionaires’ resort on Koh Kood

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.