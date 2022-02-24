Dow tumbles over 460 points, S&P 500 falls deeper into correction

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 464.85 points, or 1.38 percent, to 33,131.76. The S&P 500 slid 79.26 points, or 1.84 percent, to 4,225.50, down nearly 12 percent from its record close set on Jan. 3, falling deeper into correction territory.

The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 344.03 points, or 2.57 percent, to 13,037.49, off more than 18 percent from its November closing record to near a bear market.

A decline of 10 percent or greater from a recent peak is considered a correction for a stock index, while a fall of 20 percent or greater is commonly defined as a bear market.