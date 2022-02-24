Russia vows "strong response" to new U.S. sanctions

Russia has proven that it is able to minimize the damage from the Western sanctions, and the pressure has failed to undermine Russia's determination to firmly defend its interests, the ministry stressed.

"In the arsenal of American foreign policy ... there are no other means left than blackmail, intimidation and threats. With regard to world powers, primarily Russia and other key international players, this does not work," it read.

Russia remains open to diplomacy based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and consideration of each other's interests, said the ministry.