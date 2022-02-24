Tue, March 08, 2022

international

Russia vows "strong response" to new U.S. sanctions

Russia has proven that it is able to minimize the damage from the Western sanctions, the ministry stressed.

Russia will give "a strong response" to new U.S. sanctions, "not necessarily symmetrical" but "sensitive" to Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Following Moscow's recognition of the two "republics" in east Ukraine's Donbass, the United States announced a package of restrictions targeting Russia's financial sector.

The statement said that the sanctions are in line with Washington's ongoing attempts to "change Russia's course."

Russia has proven that it is able to minimize the damage from the Western sanctions, and the pressure has failed to undermine Russia's determination to firmly defend its interests, the ministry stressed.

"In the arsenal of American foreign policy ... there are no other means left than blackmail, intimidation and threats. With regard to world powers, primarily Russia and other key international players, this does not work," it read.

Russia remains open to diplomacy based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and consideration of each other's interests, said the ministry. 

Related News

Published : February 24, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

Wang says China-Russia ties 'one of the most crucial for global stability'

Published : Mar 08, 2022

U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Thailand , Hong Kong and New Zealand

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Mystery of Malaysia Airlines’ missing MH370 flight remains unsolved 8 years on

Published : Mar 08, 2022

President Zelenskiy says President Biden "can do more"

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Latest News

Police chief to get report today on probe into actress Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Demand for EVs in Thailand to surge in 2024, according to survey of motorists

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Negative news reports can hurt us mentally, physically, warns psychologist

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Official probe launched into fire at ‘millionaires’ resort on Koh Kood

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.