Tue, March 08, 2022

international

Modi expresses willingness to contribute to peace efforts in Ukraine

The phone call between Modi and Ukraine President Zelenskyy took place a day after India abstained from voting at the United Nations on a resolution to condemn the Russian invasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts in the wake of Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy briefed the PM in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine. Modi expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict. He reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The PM also conveyed India’s deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine. He sought facilitation by the Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens.

The Ukrainian leader also took to Twitter to say; “Spoke with Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of repulsing aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged to give us political support in Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!”

The phone call between them took place a day after India abstained from voting at the United Nations on a resolution to condemn the Russian invasion.

The Statesman

 

Related News

Published : February 27, 2022

Related News

Wang says China-Russia ties 'one of the most crucial for global stability'

Published : Mar 08, 2022

U.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to Thailand , Hong Kong and New Zealand

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Mystery of Malaysia Airlines’ missing MH370 flight remains unsolved 8 years on

Published : Mar 08, 2022

President Zelenskiy says President Biden "can do more"

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Latest News

Police chief to get report today on probe into actress Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Demand for EVs in Thailand to surge in 2024, according to survey of motorists

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Negative news reports can hurt us mentally, physically, warns psychologist

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Official probe launched into fire at ‘millionaires’ resort on Koh Kood

Published : Mar 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.