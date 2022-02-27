Modi expresses willingness to contribute to peace efforts in Ukraine

The PM also conveyed India’s deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine. He sought facilitation by the Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens.

The Ukrainian leader also took to Twitter to say; “Spoke with Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of repulsing aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged to give us political support in Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!”

The phone call between them took place a day after India abstained from voting at the United Nations on a resolution to condemn the Russian invasion.

The Statesman