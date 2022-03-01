Japanese companies on alert for possible cyber-attacks from Russia

Ukraine suffered massive cyber-attacks prior to Russia’s military invasion of that country, and the Russian government is believed to have been involved. According to an analysis released Thursday by information security company Trend Micro Inc., the cyber-attacks that targeted Ukraine affected the websites of about 70 government organizations, including the Ukrainian foreign ministry, on Jan. 13-14.

On Feb. 1, attacks were confirmed in which individuals and organizations received emails containing computer viruses.

The attacks are believed to have been conducted by Gamaredon, a hacker group thought to be connected with Russia, Trend Micro said.

On Feb. 15 and 23, websites of the Ukrainian military and Ukrainian banks suffered distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks in which massive amounts of data are transmitted in order to cripple servers.

Following the Japanese government’s announcement Wednesday that it would impose economic sanctions on Russia, the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry sent a notice to companies urging them to take measures against possible cyber-attacks.

Files attached to emails should not be opened carelessly, the notice said, and data should be backed up to avoid its loss.

“We’ll work closely with our overseas offices to monitor the cybercrime situation and take firm measures,” an official of Mizuho Bank, Ltd. said.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. and Japan Airlines Co. said that they would continue to heighten their cybersecurity efforts.