FM urges Russia, Ukraine to find negotiated solution

Wang said China called for Russia and Ukraine to find solutions to the problem through negotiations and supports all constructive international efforts conducive to the political settlement of the current crisis.

Wang said China deeply regrets that a conflict has broken out between Ukraine and Russia, and is extremely concerned about the harm to civilians, adding that the immediate priority is to try the utmost to defuse the situation and prevent the conflict from escalating or even getting out of control.

He emphasized the urgent need to prevent harm to civilians and the emergence of humanitarian crises and to ensure the safe and timely access of humanitarian aid.

Wang urged Ukraine to shoulder its due international responsibilities with regard to protecting the safety of Chinese citizens in Ukraine.

He said he hoped that Ukraine would take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in the country and continue to provide protection and convenience for the evacuation of Chinese citizens.

Kuleba briefed Wang on the first round of talks between Ukraine and Russia, saying that Ukraine is open to a negotiated solution to the conflict and would remain calm and continue the negotiations.

Noting that China has played a constructive role on the Ukraine issue, Kuleba said Ukraine is willing to strengthen communication with China and looks forward to China's mediation in the realization of the cease-fire.

Kuleba also said Ukraine attaches great importance to China's concerns and is assisting the smooth evacuation of Chinese citizens, including students.