2nd round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks could happen on Belarus-Poland border

"The five-hour negotiations [held on Monday] received positive comments from Belarus. Belarusian president commended the two delegations at today's meeting of the extended Security Council," he said.

The Belarusian scholar noted that one party involved in the negations is at the mercy of western countries.

"It seems to me that one of the parties concerned is manipulated by a 'third party' - the West. Instead of exerting influence on Ukraine to stop the conflict, [the West] started offering weapons to Ukraine. The position they take is quite perplexing," he said.

The first round of the negotiations, which lasted about five hours, concluded on Monday in Belarus' Gomel region, with no clear breakthrough.