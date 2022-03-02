'Work, sleep', no time to see family: Ukraine's Zelenskiy on wartime regime

In a joint interview for Reuters and CNN, the president appeared emotional as he said he had not seen his family for three days.
Zelenskiy has refused offers of evacuation and remained in Kyiv to rally his people against the invasion, constantly reassuring the population that neither he, his family or closest officials have left.
The 44-year-old president was unshaven and wore a simple khaki T-shirt, trousers and combat boots for the interview, which took place in a building heavily guarded by the military.
Just as he finished talking to reporters, news emerged that a Russian missile had struck a TV tower near the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial site in the Ukrainian capital, killing at least five people.
Reuters
Published : March 02, 2022
