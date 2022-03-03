Cambodia rejects meddling in Ukraine ‘proxy war’: PM

Speaking at a ceremonial inauguration of a stretch of National Road 3 linking Phnom Penh to Kampot province on March 2, Hun Sen lamented the fact that the Russian-Ukraine war had gone beyond the borders of the two countries, as he stressed his intention for Cambodia to refrain from officially expressing support for either party for this reason.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has effectively become the “Russia-Europe war”, Hun Sen observed, as he said many countries in Europe have “sent their people to help fight in Ukraine”, along with military aid.

“We don’t support [the idea of third party countries] providing assistance to any side. This is why it is hard for us to show our position and views. If the issue was just between Russia and Ukraine, it would be easy for us to [express] our views.

“But now, it has become an ‘internationalised’ or ‘Europeanised’ war in Ukraine, through the country opening its borders and allowing foreign citizens to bear arms on its behalf, and welcoming foreign countries’ provision of weapons and fighter jets,” he said.

“Our position from the start to the end is that we don’t support the use of force or threats against another party. This is our official position that I had [articulated] at the UN, and at the Non-Aligned Movement,” he added, referring to the forum of developing countries that are not formally aligned with any bloc.