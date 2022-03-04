Fri, March 18, 2022

international

Japan to accept Ukrainian refugees

Japan will accept Ukrainian refugees who have fled to other countries because of the ongoing conflict in their country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has revealed.

“First, we have in mind [Ukrainians] who have relatives and acquaintances in Japan. And going beyond that, we plan to respond to the situation from a humanitarian perspective,” Kishida said at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

Kishida informed Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about the policy during their phone talks on Wednesday. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees have reportedly fled to Poland.

“We’d like to show our solidarity with the Ukrainian people at this crucial stage,” Kishida said. “We will implement the necessary procedures as soon as possible.”

Japan’s daily cap on international arrivals in place because of pandemic measures is not expected to apply to Ukrainian refugees, Kishida said.

Related News

Published : March 04, 2022

By : The Japan News

Related News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

A Filipino view of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Remote Bhutan also affected by Russia-Ukraine war

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Pakistan's Foreign policy is becoming a casualty of politics

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Latest News

Why Ukraine will end up in ruins in war with Russia

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Experts discuss the role of diagnostics in post-Covid era

Published : Mar 18, 2022

5th phase of popular co-payment subsidy will be launched ‘if necessary’

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Thamanat elected secretary-general of Thai Economic Party

Published : Mar 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.