Globe may feel deeper economic pain, IMF says

WASHINGTON－The International Monetary Fund says the conflict in Ukraine will have a "severe impact on the global economy", and that it is creating an adverse shock to inflation and economic activity at a time when price pressures are already high.

The conflict was already driving energy and grain prices higher and had sent more than 1.5 million refugees to neighboring countries.

"While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious," it said in a statement on Saturday after a board meeting chaired by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

It said price shocks would be felt worldwide, and that authorities should provide financial support for poor households for whom food and fuel make up a higher proportion of expenses, adding that the economic damage would increase if the conflict escalated.

Sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States, European countries and others would also have "a substantial impact on the global economy and financial markets, with significant spillovers to other countries".