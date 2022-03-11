Lithuania project fights Kremlin view of Ukraine conflict one phone call at a time

The Kremlin calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm its neighbour and dislodge leaders it calls neo-Nazis. Ukraine and its Western allies say this is a baseless pretext for an invasion of a country of 44 million people in which thousands have died, over two million made refugees and thousands have cowered in besieged cities under bombardment.
In Lithuania this week, a network of IT, advertising and communications professionals said it launched the #CallRussia project with a database of 40 million numbers of Russian individuals and a guide on what to say during a conversation.
Russian independent news outlets and various foreign media were forced to halt operations in Russia last week after the State Duma (parliament) passed a law imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for anyone found to be intentionally spreading "fake" news.
The Call Russia project said volunteers placed 32,000 calls to Russians on Tuesday (March 8) and Wednesday (March 9) from Lithuania, the United States, Germany, Britain, Poland and other countries.
Tomas, a volunteer-based in Vilnius who made around 50 calls in an evening, said that all but one Russian hung up on him or refused to speak at any length.
As for the one who did speak at length, Tomas said, the caller kept "repeating the Russian propaganda to me ... that Ukrainians are shooting civilians and bombing their own cities and Russians are saving them from the Nazis. It was weird for me."
A large proportion of Russians, especially older people, get their news exclusively from state media and many independent media outlets have closed since the invasion began.
"Call Russia could be the only option for people in Russia to get any alternative information that they used to have in Russia," Co-Founder of the initiative, Edmundas Jakilaitis, told Reuters.
Russia's Foreign Ministry says that the Western media offer a partial - and often anti-Russian - view of the world while failing to hold their own leaders to account for corruption or devastating foreign wars like Iraq.
Published : March 11, 2022
By : Reuters
