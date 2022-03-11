Lithuania project fights Kremlin view of Ukraine conflict one phone call at a time

As for the one who did speak at length, Tomas said, the caller kept "repeating the Russian propaganda to me ... that Ukrainians are shooting civilians and bombing their own cities and Russians are saving them from the Nazis. It was weird for me."

A large proportion of Russians, especially older people, get their news exclusively from state media and many independent media outlets have closed since the invasion began.

"Call Russia could be the only option for people in Russia to get any alternative information that they used to have in Russia," Co-Founder of the initiative, Edmundas Jakilaitis, told Reuters.

Russia's Foreign Ministry says that the Western media offer a partial - and often anti-Russian - view of the world while failing to hold their own leaders to account for corruption or devastating foreign wars like Iraq.