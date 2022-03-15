The plight of Yangonites suffering from power and water shortages

These days, the majority of Yangonites are facing severe shortages of power and water.

The Ministry of Electricity and Energy announced on March 7 that power generation would reduce by about 1,304 megawatts, thus supplying electricity under an alternate and quota system.

Normally, the country’s highest power generation is around 4,200 megawatts. However, daily power supply is about 970 megawatts less than the normal amount due to high gas prices, destruction to some power lines from the Biluchaung hydropower station. Therefore, current power supply is on an alternate basis, the announcement said.

The Yadana, Zawtika and Shwe offshore gas projects and inland gas fields provide 1,455 megawatts of electricity to the national grid. An underwater pipeline connection project will be implemented from March 12 to 18 so that two newly-found wells from the Shwe offshore gas project will transport gas to the existing pipe lines. Only about 334 megawatts of electricity can be generated, it added.

Yangon residents, however, say there have been frequent power blackouts even before the ministry’s announcement.

“Even before the announcement, we have experienced frequent power outage. We have to try to remember when the light goes out and comes back. The Electricity Supply Corporation never made prior announcements,” said a resident in Tharkayta Township.