World Court orders Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine

The judges added that Russia must also ensure that other forces under its control or supported by Moscow should not continue the military operation.

Ukraine filed its case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) shortly after Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24, saying that Russia's apparent justification, that it was acting to prevent a genocide in eastern Ukraine, is unfounded.

In addition to disputing the grounds for the invasion, Kyiv also sought emergency "provisional" measures against Russia to halt the violence before the case is heard in full.