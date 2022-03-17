World Court orders Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine

The judges added that Russia must also ensure that other forces under its control or supported by Moscow should not continue the military operation.
Ukraine filed its case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) shortly after Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24, saying that Russia's apparent justification, that it was acting to prevent a genocide in eastern Ukraine, is unfounded.
In addition to disputing the grounds for the invasion, Kyiv also sought emergency "provisional" measures against Russia to halt the violence before the case is heard in full.
Although the court's rulings are binding, it has no direct means of enforcing them and in rare cases, countries have ignored them, in the past.
During hearings earlier this month, Ukraine said there is no threat of genocide in eastern Ukraine, and the U.N.'s 1948 Genocide Convention, which both countries have signed, does not allow an invasion to prevent one.
Russia said it had skipped the hearings at the ICJ, also known as the World Court, "in light of the apparent absurdity of the lawsuit". It later filed a written document arguing the court should not impose any measures.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the invasion as a "special military action" needed "to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide" - referring to those whose first or only language is Russian - in eastern Ukraine.
Published : March 17, 2022
By : Reuters
