Govt. announces power cut plan in some industrial zones in Yangon

An official from the Shwelinban Industrial Zone Committee said that the factories will have electricity from 9 am to 5 pm daily and power supply may be cut off from 5 pm to 9 am.

“We have been informed like that. The electricity will be provided regularly from 9 am to 5 pm and will be cut off from 5 pm to 9 am the next day. There will be no power outages between 9 am and 5 pm. There is no power outage tonight. I think the power cut plan will start from tomorrow,” said an official from the Shwelinban Industrial Zone Committee.

An official from the Hlaingthayar Industrial Zone said that they will have electricity from 9 am to 5 pm and it was not yet known whether the power cut plan will be between 5 pm and 9 am.

An official from a company in Thaketa Industrial Zone said the township electricity office notified the company that the power outage will occur from 5 pm to 9 am the next day.