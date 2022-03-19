Govt. announces power cut plan in some industrial zones in Yangon

An official from the Shwelinban Industrial Zone Committee said that the factories will have electricity from 9 am to 5 pm daily and power supply may be cut off from 5 pm to 9 am.
“We have been informed like that. The electricity will be provided regularly from 9 am to 5 pm and will be cut off from 5 pm to 9 am the next day. There will be no power outages between 9 am and 5 pm. There is no power outage tonight. I think the power cut plan will start from tomorrow,” said an official from the Shwelinban Industrial Zone Committee.
An official from the Hlaingthayar Industrial Zone said that they will have electricity from 9 am to 5 pm and it was not yet known whether the power cut plan will be between 5 pm and 9 am.
An official from a company in Thaketa Industrial Zone said the township electricity office notified the company that the power outage will occur from 5 pm to 9 am the next day.
"The electricity will be cut off from 5 pm to 9 am the next day. They can only provide electricity from 9 am to 5 pm only. So I asked him whether they can provide electricity in those hours, and he said he was not sure,” said the official from the company.
At present, most of the townships in Yangon have more power outages. Irregular power cut plan and rising fuel prices have led to higher fuel costs in most factories in industrial zones and reduced overtime for workers.
Yangon Region has 29 industrial zones such as Hlaingthayar Industrial Zone, Shwe Lin Ban Industrial Zone, Shwe Thanlwin Industrial Zone, Shwe Pyi Thar Industrial Zone, Shwe Paukkan Industrial Zone, South Dagon Industrial Zone 1, 2 and 3, South Okkalapa Industrial Zone, North Okkalapa Industrial Zone and Thaketa Industrial Zone.
Published : March 19, 2022
By : Eleven Media
