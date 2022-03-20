Nepal, China may sign deal on feasibility study for cross–border railway

The total investment needed for the project would be known once the feasibility study is completed, but the pre-feasibility study had estimated the cost of the railway, whose 72.25 km section will fall on the Nepali side, at $2.75 billion.

As per the pre-feasibility study report, around 98.5 percent of the railway would either be bridges or tunnels, and construction cost would be Rs3.55 billion per kilometre.

During Friday’s consultations, secretaries from various ministries gave briefings on the status of various Chinese-funded projects in Nepal. The representative of the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport had presented a long list of projects that remain pending.

Finance Secretary Madhu Marasini asked about the status of the Rs56 billion Chinese grant announced during Xi’s 2019 visit.

“We are not looking for new projects but want to implement and expedite the already agreed projects,” said Shrestha, adding that the second phase of the Ring Road widening project; feasibility study of Tokha-Chahare tunnel; construction of the Syafrubeshi-Rasuwagadhi road section; expansion of the Araniko Highway, Kimathanka-Khadbari-Biratnagar; and Hilsa-Simikot-Surkhet road projects remain suspended owing to the Covid pandemic.

The finalization of the project implementation plan of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will also be on the agenda of the meetings during Wang’s visit. Nepal had signed a framework agreement on the BRI in 2017.

During Friday’s consultations, the representative of the Ministry of Commerce, and Supplies suggested that Nepal request China for a full-fledged reopening of the two major trading points, Tatopani and Rasuwagadhi, where China has tightened cargo flow for the past two years citing the Covid pandemic.

Also on the agenda will be the problems faced by Nepali medical students enrolled in Chinese universities who were forced to abandon their studies midway due to the pandemic; cooperation in energy, infrastructure, trade and commerce; exports of Nepali goods to China; resumption of border talks; and implementation of the trade and transit agreement signed in 2016 in the wake of the Indian blockade.

“We have just begun discussions and probably by Monday or Tuesday, we will be able to announce the date of the visit,” a senior official at the Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Khadka, meanwhile, said that the government is trying its best to make the visit successful and therefore all stakeholders should have a common voice on Nepal-China matters.

Kathmandu Post