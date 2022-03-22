India-US ties will face test if conflict in Ukraine continues to intensify

NEW DELHI - The Biden administration has held back from criticising India's refusal to condemn Russia for invading its neighbour, acknowledging New Delhi's "distinct" relationship with Moscow but expressing a desire for the former to distance itself from a close defence partner.

The US Congress is not expected to be as understanding, particularly if the crisis continues to intensify, with lawmakers, both Republican and Democrat, criticising India's decision to abstain four times at the United Nations Security Council on resolutions against Russia.

"There is a lot of concern among the think tanks and the US Congress on India which was seen as an emerging strong ally. So I think there is a lot of surprise about India's four abstentions.

The US government and agencies know the extraordinary Indian exposure to Russia and the arms dependence. They also know India has got a huge conflict with China on the border.

"At this point, India simply can't alienate Russia and must keep supply lines on its weapons open. The government statements have been fairly moderate," said Dr C. Raja Mohan, a senior fellow at the Delhi-based Asia Society Policy Institute.