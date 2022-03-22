Sat, March 26, 2022

international

Laos fragrance brand scents success in hugely competitive market

Laos’ first perfume brand HSMM Fragrance launched two new scents – “Lady of Lao” and “Black Intense” – at the 2021 Outstanding Entrepreneurs “Made in Laos” Award ceremony held in Vientiane last Friday.

Launched in January 2021, the brand has won an impressive response and now has seven Eau de Parfums under its belt, including Dok Cham Pa and Sok Dee as premium offerings.

 

Chairman Soukthavy Chowdhury said he was delighted by the performance of his products in the perfume market, which is already dominated by many well-known foreign brands.

“When this ‘made in Laos’ brand was launched, it had its own challenges because we didn’t know what kind of response we would get from the market. However, I’m very happy to say the response has been very good. We are achieving good brand awareness and the market has been very supportive of the brand,” he said.

Laos fragrance brand scents success in hugely competitive market

HSMM Fragrance took the spotlight at the award ceremony with the CEO receiving the “Outstanding Entrepreneur” award from the Prime Minister’s Office Minister Alounxay Sounnalath.

The brand will be very soon opening its stores at Vientiane’s Wattay International Airport and Luang Prabang Airport. The CEO said buyers in Dubai and Kuwait have also shown interest in the brand.

Vientiane Times

Related News

Published : March 22, 2022

Related News

Japan lacks effective deterrence against N. Korea’s missiles

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Myanmar, China jointly produce Covid-19 vaccines

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Yoon, Xi discuss cooperation between two countries in phone call

Published : Mar 26, 2022

In unison, India and China urge dialogue to end Ukrainian crisis

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Latest News

Precocious Chanette Eyes on Back-to-Back Thailand Mixed Crowns

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Allowing campaigning inside Army barracks a ‘good sign’: politicians

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Crypto can only be used for guarantees as regulator eyes controls on digital tokens

Published : Mar 26, 2022

50th Thai Book Fair kicks off at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

Published : Mar 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.