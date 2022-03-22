Laos fragrance brand scents success in hugely competitive market

Launched in January 2021, the brand has won an impressive response and now has seven Eau de Parfums under its belt, including Dok Cham Pa and Sok Dee as premium offerings.
Chairman Soukthavy Chowdhury said he was delighted by the performance of his products in the perfume market, which is already dominated by many well-known foreign brands.
“When this ‘made in Laos’ brand was launched, it had its own challenges because we didn’t know what kind of response we would get from the market. However, I’m very happy to say the response has been very good. We are achieving good brand awareness and the market has been very supportive of the brand,” he said.
HSMM Fragrance took the spotlight at the award ceremony with the CEO receiving the “Outstanding Entrepreneur” award from the Prime Minister’s Office Minister Alounxay Sounnalath.
The brand will be very soon opening its stores at Vientiane’s Wattay International Airport and Luang Prabang Airport. The CEO said buyers in Dubai and Kuwait have also shown interest in the brand.
Vientiane Times
Published : March 22, 2022
