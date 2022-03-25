Chicago businessman gives away $1 million worth of free gas

As prices at the gas pump reach record highs across the United States, many American families are being forced to cut back financially.

“I’m trying not to drive as much," said Sandra Sanchez. "I just got to go to work and back, just trying to make it through."

Sanchez says despite the negative impact rising fuel costs are having on her family, she still feels grateful as the Russian invasion of Ukraine nears the 1-month mark.

"I feel like we’re in a better situation than other countries right now," said Sanchez. "If I’ve got to pay a little bit extra for gas, that’s still a blessing compared to what other people are going through.”