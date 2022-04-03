North Korea condemns Seoul's remarks on military ability, issues "warning"

That comes after the South Korean minister, Suh Wook, said on Friday (April 1) that his country's military has a variety of missiles with significantly improved firing range, accuracy, and power, with "the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea."
Kim, the vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, also said the country would "reconsider a lot of things" and that South Korea "may face a serious threat" due to such remarks.
In a separate statement, Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said the North "will mercilessly direct all its military force into destroying major targets in Seoul and the South Korean army" if the South Korean army engages in a dangerous military action such as a preemptive strike, according to KRT on Sunday. The North, however, did not elaborate on where it saw as the major targets within Seoul.
Published : April 03, 2022
By : Reuters
