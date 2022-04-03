Mon, April 11, 2022

international

North Korea condemns Seoul's remarks on military ability, issues "warning"

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said the South Korean defence minister's remarks about a preemptive strike against the north "have further worsened the inter-Korean relations and military tension on the peninsula," state-run television KRT reported on April 3

That comes after the South Korean minister, Suh Wook, said on Friday (April 1) that his country's military has a variety of missiles with significantly improved firing range, accuracy, and power, with "the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in North Korea."

Kim, the vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, also said the country would "reconsider a lot of things" and that South Korea "may face a serious threat" due to such remarks.

In a separate statement, Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said the North "will mercilessly direct all its military force into destroying major targets in Seoul and the South Korean army" if the South Korean army engages in a dangerous military action such as a preemptive strike, according to KRT on Sunday. The North, however, did not elaborate on where it saw as the major targets within Seoul.

Related News

Published : April 03, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Panasonic to open smart town soon

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Thousands of Party members disciplined over corruption

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Hong Kong set to detail easing of COVID-19 curbs as cases drop

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Indonesia braces for higher inflation and slowdown in economic recovery

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Latest News

Thailand reign supreme in Southeast Asia with 16th futsal title

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Suvarnabhumi Airport offers free parking during long Songkran holiday

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Thai stock market under pressure as Fed tightening squeezes foreign inflows

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Baht bucks downward trend, strengthens against dollar

Published : Apr 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.