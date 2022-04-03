Survey shows 43% of Japanese firms have suspended operations in Russia

None of the respondents said they had withdrawn or had decided to withdraw from Russia in the immediate future. Regarding reasons for not withdrawing, the companies said they could not make decisions at present, and that making a decision was difficult, as Moscow could confiscate or nationalize their businesses. Some firms saw “market potential” in the country.

On business prospects for the next six months to a year, 38% said they would downscale their operations in Russia — more than double the figure of 17% in a survey conducted in late February — while 29% said they did not know. Twenty-five percent of the companies said they intended to maintain the status quo, and 6% were planning to withdraw.