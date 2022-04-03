Survey shows 43% of Japanese firms have suspended operations in Russia

In the survey on the current status of business operations in Russia, 56% of the responding companies said they were operating as usual or considering their response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The survey findings also indicated that many companies were struggling to deal with the situation.
JETRO surveyed 211 companies from March 24 to 28, with 97 firms responding. The results were released on March 31.
None of the respondents said they had withdrawn or had decided to withdraw from Russia in the immediate future. Regarding reasons for not withdrawing, the companies said they could not make decisions at present, and that making a decision was difficult, as Moscow could confiscate or nationalize their businesses. Some firms saw “market potential” in the country.
On business prospects for the next six months to a year, 38% said they would downscale their operations in Russia — more than double the figure of 17% in a survey conducted in late February — while 29% said they did not know. Twenty-five percent of the companies said they intended to maintain the status quo, and 6% were planning to withdraw.
As for economic sanctions against Russia and countermeasures taken by Moscow, 99% of the companies said they had already been affected or expected to be impacted.
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : April 03, 2022
By : The Japan News
Published : Apr 11, 2022
Published : Apr 11, 2022
Published : Apr 11, 2022
Published : Apr 11, 2022
Published : Apr 11, 2022
Published : Apr 11, 2022
Published : Apr 11, 2022
Published : Apr 11, 2022