Kim Yo-jong slams S. Korean minister's talk of 'preemptive strike,' warns of serious consequence

"As long as the South Korean military revealed its intent to seek provocative incentive of serious level and escalate a showdown with the DPRK, I will give a serious warning upon authorization," Kim said, using the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.



She added that Pyongyang will "reconsider a lot of things concerning South Korea."



The strongly worded statement against South Korea came as it is preparing for a power transition. President Moon Jae-in, who has sought hard to improve Seoul-Pyongyang ties, is ending his five-year term next month, with the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol elected as his successor. Yoon has hinted at a tougher stance toward the North.



Pak Jong-chon, the North's top military official, also warned in a separate statement that Pyongyang will destroy any target in the South in case of a preemptive strike.



"If the South Korean army engages in a dangerous military action as a preemptive strike against the DPRK, being guided by misjudgment, our army will mercilessly direct all its military force into destroying major targets in Seoul and the South Korean army," he said.



Pak, secretary of the Central Committee of the WPK, pointed out that the two Koreas are still technically at war. The 1950-53 Korean War finished in an armistice, not a peace treaty.



"Any slight misjudgment and ill statement rattling the other party" under the current military tension may trigger off a dangerous conflict and a full-blown war, he emphasized. (Yonhap)