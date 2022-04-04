Don calls for speeding up of Sino-Thai railway during visit to China

Don was meeting his Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tunxi in Anhui province. The ministers also discussed the possibility of extending the high-speed railway to Malaysia and Singapore in line with China’s ambitious Pan Asia line project.

Wang, meanwhile, said both sides should speed up cooperation over the Belt and Road Initiative, railway, industrial parks, vaccines as well as medical research and development.



China and Thailand should use the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement as an opportunity to tap the potential of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, Wang said. He also encouraged further cooperation in electronic technology, the digital economy and new energy.