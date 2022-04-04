Don calls for speeding up of Sino-Thai railway during visit to China

Don was meeting his Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tunxi in Anhui province. The ministers also discussed the possibility of extending the high-speed railway to Malaysia and Singapore in line with China’s ambitious Pan Asia line project.
Wang, meanwhile, said both sides should speed up cooperation over the Belt and Road Initiative, railway, industrial parks, vaccines as well as medical research and development.
China and Thailand should use the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement as an opportunity to tap the potential of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, Wang said. He also encouraged further cooperation in electronic technology, the digital economy and new energy.
The RCEP, which took effect on January 1, includes Thailand and the other nine members of ASEAN as well as China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea.
Noting that 2022 marks the 10th anniversary of the China-Thailand comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Wang called on both countries to work together to “write a new chapter” in bilateral ties.
At the meeting, Don also recalled his first trip to China in 1975, when the two countries established diplomatic relations. He said Thailand values its friendship with China and is ready to help build Belt and Road as well as participate in the Global Development Initiative.
Don also said he hopes to expand cooperation on agricultural products and inter-connectivity between Thailand and China as well as ensure the industrial and supply chains are secure.
The two sides also agreed to promote a China-Asean comprehensive strategic partnership and deepen the Lancang-Mekong cooperation.
Noting that China, Thailand and Indonesia will host meetings among BRICS, APEC and G20 members this year respectively, Wang said China was ready to inject more positive energy and stability into the world and bolster Thailand and Indonesia’s commitment to peaceful development.
As for the Russia-Ukraine war, Wang said the key factor is to maintain peace and stability in Asia, resist unilateral sanctions and “long-arm jurisdiction that has no basis in international law”.
Don responded by saying he appreciated and understood China’s “objective and fair” position on the issue.
The two sides also exchanged views on the Myanmar situation.
Published : April 04, 2022
