Shanghai lockdown continues

The phased lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai will remain for the time being, as authorities are seizing the time to verify and analyze Monday's mass testing results and transfer those infected, the city government said on Monday.

Future epidemic control measures will be rolled out based on those results. But until then, residents are required to stay at home except for activities such as essential hospital visits, the city said in a social media statement.

Shanghai went through a fourth day of phased lockdown on Monday, but amid the unusual quiet of the mandated standstill, its 25 million residents have been more alert than ever as the city battles its toughest COVID-19 outbreak in two years.

Citywide mass testing started and was completed on Monday with the help of more than 38,000 medical workers from across China. About 2,000 of them came from seven medical units affiliated with the Army, Navy and joint logistics support force. Most of the rest were from the neighboring provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui, and some were from Hubei, Jiangxi, Shandong, Hainan or other provinces.