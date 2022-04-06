Hundreds of Ukrainians shelter in Mexico as they wait to cross U.S. border

The increase of Ukrainians in Tijuana comes as U.S. officials are ramping up efforts to process migrants and asylum seekers, regardless of nationality, amid an expected increase in arrivals as the United States lifts a pandemic-era policy that effectively shut down asylum at the border.

In the shelter, families of migrants rested, ate, and played.

''I'm really surprised about how people have been helping us here, the conditions of the shelter are perfect," Ukrainian citizens seeking asylum in the U.S. Yevhen Shyshkin told Reuters.

On Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Chris Magnus said in a statement that the agency is ramping up personnel and resources at the southwest border, without providing details about the number of agents being deployed or specific locations for deployments.

Lucero said he was hopeful that the U.S. officials would speed up Ukrainian migrants' processing and that the shelter should ease housing issues until then.

In late March, U.S. President Joe Biden said that the United States would accept up to 100,000 Ukrainians to resettle in the country this year.