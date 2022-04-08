[Myanmar] Unknown gunman shots Central Bank Vice-Governor Daw Than Than Swe

The shooting took place on April 7 at around 10 am. Security officials arrived at around 10:30 am and conducted an investigation, an official from the administration said.

"She just returned from Nay Pyi Taw last night. The gunman knocked on the front door of her house and shot her when she opened the door," said a ward official.

The shooting took place in Room No.14, 3rd floor, Building 5 in Shwegone Yeik Mon Housing. She was shot while opening the door at home.

The Vice-Governor did not live in the house provided by the state but in her own apartment in Shwegone Yeik Mon housing. She has been living in the apartment for more than five years, according to the ward official.

“She lived alone in that house. She was alone at the time of the incident,” said a ward official.

Daw Than Than Swe is currently served as the Vice-Governor of the Central Bank. She is recently appointed as the leader of a board to supervise dollar and gold .