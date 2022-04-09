What will it take to improve aviation safety in Singapore?

Here are some of the issues addressed in the report.

The Singapore aviation sector is expected to face safety challenges in these areas:

Five high-risk categories faced by aviation operations worldwide: runway incursion, runway excursion, mid-air collision, loss of control in-flight and controlled flight into terrain.

Two safety risks that are particularly relevant to Singapore: systems component failure and ground occurrences resulting in damage.

Risks linked to Covid-19 disruption, such as decreased competency of flight crew and airworthiness of grounded aircraft that are returning to service.

Other risks associated with changes in the operating environment and the use of technology.

Under the National Aviation Safety Plan, four strategic priorities are highlighted - to mitigate operational safety risks, enhance regulatory regime, enable enterprise and innovation, and contribute to aviation safety globally and regionally.