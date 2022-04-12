NATO urged to stop provocative remarks against China

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the statement at a regular news briefing in response to NATO secretary general's groundless accusations and smearing against China.

Zhao said that, for some time now, in disregard of facts, the head of NATO has been making false remarks on China's foreign policy, hyping up the so-called "China threat" theory and has recently engaged in coercion against China.

"China is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposed to this, and has lodged solemn representations with NATO for many times," he said.

As the world's largest military alliance and a product of the Cold War, NATO has long adhered to its old-fashioned security concept, engaged in camp confrontation in the old Cold War way, and has become a tool for individual countries to seek hegemony, Zhao said.