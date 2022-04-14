Singapore GDP growth moderates to 3.4% in Q1, below forecasts: Flash data

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.4 per cent year on year, moderating from the 6.1 per cent expansion seen in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Thursday (April 14).

This was lower than the 3.8 per cent year-on-year growth forecast by economists in a Bloomberg poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded 0.4 per cent, slower than the 2.3 per cent growth seen in the previous quarter.

Most sectors saw slower growth in the first quarter on a year-on-year basis.

Growth for the key manufacturing sector normalised to 6 per cent year on year, compared with the 15.5 per cent seen in the fourth quarter of last year.

The electronics and precision engineering clusters continued to record strong output growth, driven by sustained global demand for semiconductors and semiconductor equipment.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the manufacturing sector contracted by 1.2 per cent in the first quarter, a reversal from the 6.3 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

The construction sector grew 1.8 per cent year on year in the first quarter, slower than the 2.9 per cent posted the previous quarter.

In absolute terms, the value-added of the sector remained 25.3 per cent below its pre-pandemic level, with activity at construction worksites remaining weighed down by labour shortages.