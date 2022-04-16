Australian scholar praises China's Shenzhou-13 mission as success

"It was great that it went relatively smooth and definitely a success," said Tucker.

"Six months has now become the normal length for a mission on the International Space Station and so this mission is on par with the Russians and Americans," he added.

According to him, over the next few missions, finalizing the full operation of Tiangong is critical. This will allow for years of science and operation."

In a previous interview, Tucker has said that as the International Space Station started to show its age, it would be important that Tiangong is operating and can perform science into the future.

Talking about his expectation for China's development in aerospace, he said it was the Moon.

"CMSA is well on the way to those goals, and this mission has shown they are capable of long-term space flight, which makes Earth's future goals and plans for the Moon and beyond exciting," Tucker said.



