PM Shehbaz requests China for support in reviving Karachi Circular Railway

During his speech, PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude towards China for "strengthening Pakistan’s economy" and supporting it on all international forums.

The Islamabad Metro Bus Service project, which will run on a stretch of 11 kilometres from Peshawar Morr to Islamabad International Airport, is expected to benefit nearly 50,000 commuters every day. The project was supposed to be launched in 2018 but was delayed.

The premier blamed PTI for the delay in the launch of the project and regretted that the route plan for Islamabad was reduced abruptly to cut the cost from Rs16 billion to Rs12bn, which he said, caused immense loss to the project's materialisation.

PM Shehbaz said that though development funds were available to complete public welfare projects during the PTI's tenure, what the previous government lacked was the will to serve the masses.

The premier recalled that the PML-N government, during its previous tenure, had launched mass transit projects in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan. He claimed that PTI lawyers had made several attempts to halt those projects alleging corruption.