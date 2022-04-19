Senior U.S. officials to visit the Solomon Islands amid China security concerns

Campbell and Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will lead a delegation that includes Department of Defense and U.S. Agency for International Development officials to three countries: the Solomon Islands, Fiji and Papua New Guinea, the White House National Security Council said in a statement.

The team will also stop in Hawaii to "consult with senior military officials and regional partners at United States Indo-Pacific Command," it said, without giving dates for the trip.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said concerns over China would be among the subjects discussed with Solomon Islands officials.