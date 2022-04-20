New Omicron subvariant gains foothold as U.S. loosens mask requirement

The new strain, called BA.2.12.1, makes up about a fifth of new COVID-19 cases in the country, according to data released Tuesday by the CDC.

The data increased from 11.4 percent a week before, and 6.9 percent two weeks prior, CDC data showed.

The majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States -- around 75 percent -- are still caused by BA.2., which has become the country's dominant variant since late March.

But BA.2.12.1, along with another subvariant of Omicron, called BA.2.12, contributed to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in New York State, according to the State Department of Health.

Both variants are sub-lineages of BA.2, which now accounts for 80.6 percent of COVID-19 infections in New York. The subvariants have been estimated to have a 23 percent to 27 percent growth advantage above the original BA.2 variant, said the New York State Department of Health.