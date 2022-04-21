[Laos] Price of imported goods soars to record high

Conducted by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the research paper attributed the price rise to the continuing depreciation of the kip and higher transport costs, triggered by skyrocketing fuel prices.

The rise in the price of imported household items has contributed significantly to year-on-year inflation in Laos, which rose from 6.25 percent in January to 7.31 percent in February and 8.54 percent in March.

For instance, the price of a small bottle of fish sauce rose from 10,000 kip in January to 12,000 kip in April, while the price of cooking oil increased from 20,000 kip to 28,000 kip and the cost of a pack of instant noodles jumped from 36,000 to 55,000 kip over the same time period.

Typically, the import price index jumped by 14 percent year-on-year in March, up from 11.7 percent reported in February.

According to the paper, the cost of almost everything purchased in Laos has risen in recent months due to both internal and external factors.