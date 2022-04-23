Non-residents to be allowed to fly into HK from May 1

The authorities will also relax rules regarding suspension of incoming flights bringing in infected people, also from the start of the next month.

The decision came after the government's Inter-departmental Steering Committee cum Command Centre reviewed the current pandemic situation in Hong Kong and overseas.

Considering the public health risk associated with non-residents, overall volume of inbound passengers and designated quarantine hotels for them, and stringent inbound control measures, such people will be subject to the same boarding, quarantine and testing arrangements as residents returning to the city, the government said in a press release Friday night.