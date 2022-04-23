Modi, Johnson call for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine; free and rules-based Indo-Pacific

A joint statement issued at the end of talks between them said the two leaders expressed in strongest terms their concern about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian situation in Ukraine. They unequivocally condemned civilian deaths and reiterated the need for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, which was having severe implications across the globe, in particular for developing countries.

Both Modi and Johnson emphasised that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. They reaffirmed their willingness to provide humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine.

Briefing reporters on the talks between the two PMs, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the two leaders set a target to conclude the majority of talks on a comprehensive and balanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of October 2022 and reaffirmed their commitment to transform defence and security cooperation as a key pillar of the bilateral strategic partnership. The two countries also signed six accords in various fields.

In his remarks at a brief media interaction, Modi welcomed the UK’s support for “self-reliant India” in all areas, manufacturing, technology, design and development in the defence sector.

He said he had discussed with PM Johnson many developments taking place at the regional and global level. ”We emphasised on maintaining the Indo-Pacific region based on a free, open, inclusive and rules-based order. India welcomes the UK’s decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative,” the Indian leader added.