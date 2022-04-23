Young Palestinian man uses TikTok to document extraordinary cave life

The 32-year-old from Khirbet Zanuta village, located 20 km south of the West Bank city of Hebron, posted his first TikTok video a year ago, soon gaining hundreds of thousands of likes from his burgeoning followers.

In al-Tell's TikTok short videos, his families are seen milking goats, making tabuns (a clay oven used in parts of the Middle East), herding sheep, and above all, recording Israeli settlers' attacks on local Palestinians.

"It seems that the situation here is miserable and no one wants to live in this cave," the young man told Xinhua, referring to the lack of the basic necessities of life such as water, electricity and furniture in his cave.

However, the fact is that "we have enough money to buy a modern house, but we want to stay and live here in order to defend our land against Israeli settlement expansion in our own way," he explained.

Al-Tell now has more than 60,000 followers on TikTok, and the contents he has published in recent months alone have received as many as more than 1.5 million likes.